Watch CBS News

Will Blake Shelton get a residency in Las Vegas?

Vegas Revealed podcasters, Dayna Roselli and Sean McAllister, share what's coming up on The Strip including the Electric Daisy Carnival happening this weekend and the possibility of Blake Shelton getting a residency.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.