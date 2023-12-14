Watch CBS News

Water main break creates geyser in Sherman Oaks

LAFD responded to a water main break that created a geyser on West Weddington Street in Sherman Oaks early Thursday morning, launching rocks and debris around 50 feet into the air. KCAL News reporter Rick Montanez has the latest.
