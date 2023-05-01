Watch CBS News

Potential WGA strike: How it differs from 2007

Vox Senior Culture Writer Alissa Wilkinson joins KCAL News to discuss a potential writers strike and how it differs from a 100-day strike in 2007, including changes in technology and distribution today.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.