Vin Scully Stage Manager - Boyd Robertson Throughout the late Vin Scully's nearly seven decades in the Dodger broadcast booth, perhaps no one spent more time with Vinny than Boyd Robertson. Hired in 1989 as a stage manager for Scully's television broadcasts, Robertson was Vin's right hand man for nearly 30 years. Jaime Maggio sits down with Boyd to hear some great stories and memories from all those years working with Vinny