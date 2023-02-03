Watch CBS News

USC & UCLA to "Clash" at the Coliseum

NASCAR's Clash at the Coliseum race has brought out the best of the USC-UCLA Rivalry as both schools' racing teams will face off as part of the weekend's events. Jill Painter Lopez caught up with both in their student-built cars
