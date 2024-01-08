Unseasonably cold weather, woman survives in pickup after hillside crash, Fort Worth explosion; The Many areas in Southern California are facing unseasonably cold temperatures tonight. Some areas are under freeze warnings and high wind watches. Plus, we're following an incredible story of survival out of Mount Baldy, where a woman survived days in her pickup truck after crashing down a hillside while trying to avoid a deer. Also, a suspected gas explosion at a Fort Worth, TX hotel has left at least 21 people hurt. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.