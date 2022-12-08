Watch CBS News

UCLA Women return home with soccer title

In unbelievable fashion, the UCLA Women's Soccer team won its 2nd NCAA Title, scoring with :16 seconds left in regulation to tie the game and again with 3 minutes left in overtime to win. We were there when they returned to a hero's welcome
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.