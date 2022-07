Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Dr. Nida Qadir and singer Nani Sinha talked to Marci Gonzalez about the groundbreaking program.

UCLA program pairs long COVID patients with LA Opera singers Dr. Nida Qadir and singer Nani Sinha talked to Marci Gonzalez about the groundbreaking program.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On