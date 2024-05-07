Watch CBS News

UCLA launches investigation in violent clash during campus protest

UCLA has launched an investigation into the violent clash between protests during campus encampment protests. Also, former President Donald Trump's classified documents trial is indefinitely postponed. Plus, we are tracking warm and gusty conditions in Southern California. Meteorologist Olga Ospina has your Next Weather forecast. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.
