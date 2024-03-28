Tracking the weekend storm, driver arrested after deadly crash, murder charges in LA Live death A heavy storm system bringing rain and snow is headed to Southern California this weekend. Dani Ruberti is tracking the storm's path and what's ahead in your Next Weather forecast. Also, LAPD officers have arrested a driver who tried to flee the scene of a crash that killed two people in Jefferson Park. Plus, two men face murder charges in the death of a man who was eating at an LA Live restaurant in November 2023. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.