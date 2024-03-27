Topanga Canyon Rd closed, Raymond Chan guilty, Easter events canceled due to rain | The Rundown 3/27 Topanga Canyon Road will remain closed because of a recent rockslide. CalTrans says it's still too dangerous to reopen the roadway, especially with more rain headed our way. Also, former LA Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan has been found guilty of his role in a pay-for-play scheme run by former Councilmember Jose Huizar. Plus, Pasadena and the Rose Bowl have canceled their Egg Bowl and Bunny Brunch events because of the heavy rain forecasted this weekend. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.