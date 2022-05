Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Tom Cruise helped "Top Gun: Maverick" bring in a whopping $156 million during its opening weekend.

'Top Gun: Maverick' shatters box office records Tom Cruise helped "Top Gun: Maverick" bring in a whopping $156 million during its opening weekend.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On