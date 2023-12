"Titanic" gets remastered, Ziggy Marley talks upcoming "One Love" movie + "Mr. Monk's Last Case" Suzanne Marques talks to James Cameron about the iconic film "Titanic" getting remastered decades later, Ziggy Marley dishes his thoughts on the upcoming Bob Marley biopic "One Love," and Melora Hardin joins that studio to talk about "Mr. Monk's Last Case," on this episode of The Lot.