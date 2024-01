Tina Fey from "Mean Girls", Kaley Cuoco from "Role Play" | The Lot A star-studded episode of the lot with interview with: "Mean Girls" star, Angourie Rice and writer/producer, Tina Fet. Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo talk about their new Prime Video movie, "Role Play". The stars of "Life" talk about the new Netflix action/comedy. Plus, Babs Olusanmokun from "The Book of Clarence", Gavin Warren from "Night Swim" and a recap of The Golden Globes!