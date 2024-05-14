The surprise of a lifetime | Happy Hour It's time for some good news in your life! "Happy Hour" is your weekly dose of uplifting, inspiring news from local communities - guaranteed to give you positive vibes! This week, we'll talk to a special education assistant with a story straight out of the movies. Find out how a chance encounter led to a record deal with Death Row Records! Plus, we'll bring you the heartwarming story of an Oxnard food truck vendor who had the surprise of a lifetime thanks to an actress and a social media influencer.