Watch CBS News

The Morning Wrap: The Lagree Method

The Lagree Method is a high-intensity, low-impact exercise that tightens and strengthens your body in as little as 20 minutes. Sebastien Lagree and master trainer Heather Perren join Kalyna Astrinos and Jasmine Viel to demonstrate the workout.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.