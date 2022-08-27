Watch CBS News

The Lot: 8/26/22

This week, take to the sky and fly like Maverick in "Top Gun," Nicki Minaj's major milestone before hosting the VMA's, a mystical movie journey with actors Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton - plus, fun with Tik Tok personality Leo González
