Watch CBS News

The Dunbar Hotel | Black History Month

Chauncy glover takes us to the Dunbar Hotel, was was once the center of Los Angeles' Black community in the 1920s, holding a key role in activism and a vibrant jazz music scene that was visited by some of music's most iconic artists.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.