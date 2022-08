The battle against ghost guns: how LA County has tried to stop the sale of untraceable firearms Despite the bans from the state and city officials, ghost guns have only exploded in popularity with police saying they've seen a 400% increase of these untraceable weapons on the streets. However, a new federal regulation has given officials a glimmer of hope in the fight against ghost guns. Ross Palombo sits down with L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón and LAPD Deputy Chief Kris Pitcher.