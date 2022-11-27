Watch CBS News

Thanksgiving dinner with UCLA women's hoops

UCLA Women's Basketball Head Coach Cori Close opened up her home to players, friends, family & donors and we were there to capture it all as the Bruins worked thru a massive buffet with a ton of gratitude on the side
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.