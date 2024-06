Joseph Komrosky, Temecula Valley Unified School District president, narrowly lost a recall vote after promoting controversial school policies involving race and gender..

Temecula school board president is recalled Joseph Komrosky, Temecula Valley Unified School District president, narrowly lost a recall vote after promoting controversial school policies involving race and gender..

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On