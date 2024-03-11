Teen killed in deputy shooting, tow truck driver dangers, OC oil spill update | The Rundown 3/11 A teenager was killed in a deputy shooting in Apple Valley over the weekend. KCAL News reporter Michele Gile is working on that investigation. Also, a new AAA report reveals a tow truck driver is one of the deadliest jobs in the US. Plus, officials say the oil sheen spotted in Huntington Beach appears to be natural seepage of the crude bubbling in the ocean. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.