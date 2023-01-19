Watch CBS News

Tech gadgets for beauty with Jessica Naziri

Beauty just got way more futuristic. From lasers that treat blemishes to a hairbrush that boosts growth, to personalized lipstick -- Jessica Naziri has the newest beauty gadgets you need to know about.
