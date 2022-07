Suzanne Marques previews "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank," speaks with star Michael Cera CBS Entertainment Anchor Suzanne Marques previews the release of the upcoming animated film "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank," which features legendary actors like Samuel L. Jackson, Mel Brooks, Ricky Gervais and George Takei. She spoke with several of the movie's stars, including Michael Cera and Aasif Mandvi.