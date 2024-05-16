Watch CBS News

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of UPS driver in Irvine

Investigators have taken a suspect into custody accused of fatally shooting a UPS driver in Irvine after an hours-long barricade. Also, an investigation is underway after some toddlers escaped their Garden Grove daycare and went into the middle of a street. Plus, police say witnesses rushed to help a woman who was being yanked by her ponytail into a bathroom in Santa Monica by a man. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.
