Supreme Court takes up Trump Immunity Case, Reggie Bush speaks about Heisman Trophy and weekend weat The Supreme Court hears arguments about whether former President Donald Trump should have immunity, Reggie Bush speaks for the first time after getting his 2005 Heisman Trophy back and will there be a warmup this weekend? Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.