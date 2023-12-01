Watch CBS News

Sunburst Railbikes: SoCal Spotlight

Explore the scenic beauty of Santa Paula on the Sunburst Railbikes! KCAL News reporter Sheba Turk is taking these unique pedal-powered bikes for a spin with Nicholas Martine, who is the Sunburst Railbike Manager.
