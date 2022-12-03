Watch CBS News

Street Symphony hosts 7th annual Messiah Project

Kandiss Crone reports from Pasadena, where members of Street Symphony gathered to hold the 7th annual Messiah Project, dedicated to the stories of those living on Skid Row - focusing not on despair but instead on triumph and hope.
