STEAM: Meet Dr. Ajay Ananda, a brain surgeon

Last week, we brought you the story of a patient wide awake during brain surgery. Today, KCAL News Mornings anchor Rudabeh Shahbazi introduces us to the brain surgeon behind the operation, Dr. Ajay Ananda.
