Southern California high school on lockdown after student brings gun to campus An Oak Hills High School student has been arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to school. The incident led to a lockdown, but officers quickly detained the student. No students and staff were hurt. Plus, new details and an arrest into the shooting of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy. Also, the man accused of breaking into Mayor Karen Bass' home is expected to be charged today. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.