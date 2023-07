Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Stitch Space LA is a sewing learning/ maker place, offering classes in machine sewing, hand sewing, crochet and knitting

SoCal Spotlight: StitchSpace LA Stitch Space LA is a sewing learning/ maker place, offering classes in machine sewing, hand sewing, crochet and knitting

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On