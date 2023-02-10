Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Sheba Turk reports from the Battleship USS Iowa Museum, one of the area's popular attractions.

SoCal Spotlight: San Pedro's Battleship USS Iowa Sheba Turk reports from the Battleship USS Iowa Museum, one of the area's popular attractions.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On