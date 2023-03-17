Watch CBS News

SoCal Spotlight: Oxnard's Heritage Square

Oxnard's Heritage Square is open for business during the week and holds events on the weekends, and tours are available. Rick Montanez peeks into Pipiripau, a Latinx-owned apparel shop celebrating Mexican culture.
