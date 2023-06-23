Watch CBS News

SoCal Spotlight: Exploring Carson

KCAL News reporter Sheba Turk is exploring Carson, a city that has a large Filipino population in the LA area along some major changes coming. She talked Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes about the big plans for some undeveloped land in the city.
