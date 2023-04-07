Watch CBS News

SoCal Spotlight: Discovering Corona

Sheba Turk is exploring the Inland Empire in a town called Corona, a town that is experiencing a lot of growth. She dives into some of the major renovations that are happening in the downtown area and why residents love living in Corona.
