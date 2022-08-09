Watch CBS News

Small plane crash lands on 91 Freeway in Corona

The plane crash was reported in the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway, just west of the 15 Freeway at about 12:30 p.m. Two people were on board the plane, and neither was injured, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
