Ski resort opens after deadly avalanche, American Legion break-in, LA County Mexican Restaurants | T Palisades Tahoe has reopened after yesterday's avalanche that killed a Northern California man. Road access to the KT-22 lift is blocked because of avalanche debris. Plus, there is growing frustration in Pomono after a security camera captured a man stealing from the American Legion. Also, a new study finds LA County tops the list of restaurants serving Mexican food. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.