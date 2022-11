Singer Shanice joins KCAL9 News to preview "44 - The unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL" Award-winning singer Shanice joins KCAL9 News at Noon to talk about a new project she is working on called, "44 - The unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL." The musical was created by writer and director Eli Bauman, who worked on former President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign. The show will be available to see at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood.