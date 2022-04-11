Watch CBS News

Sheriff's report an additional victim struck by gunfire in Willowbrook, bringing total to seven

As Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators continue to survey the scene of a fatal shooting that took placein Willowbrook Sunday afternoon, they have learned that a seventh victim was struck by gunfire. They were able to take themselves to the hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. In all, two people were killed and five wounded as a result of the shooting. Joy Benedict was on the scene to gather information as it was announced.
