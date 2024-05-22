Search for the person caught on camera attacking a Los Angeles Wokcano employee The search is on tonight for the person caught on camera beating a Wokcano employee in Downtown Los Angeles. Plus, a CHP officer is hurt after a confrontation with a person on the 10 freeway near the 405 freeway. Also, crews have begun dismantling the iconic Wayfarers Chapel, to save it from moving land that's causing damage. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.