Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes raided, Shohei Ohtani speaks out, rainy Easter weekend | The Rundown 3/25 Federal agents have raided the Holmby Hills and Miami homes of rapper-producer Sean "Diddy" Combs. The massive law enforcement presence is due to a possible ongoing sex trafficking investigation. Also, LA Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has spoken out for the first time since the theft and gambling allegations against his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. The Dodgers fired Mizuhara after he allegedly stole millions of dollars from Ohtani to place illegal bets. Plus, our Dani Ruberti is tracking more potential rain for Easter weekend. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.