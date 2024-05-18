Schea Cotton screens 'Manchild' Documentary on USS Iowa for 200+ local student athletes By the time he was 13, Schea Cotton was a basketball prodigy. He starred at Mater Dei in the mid-90's and was destined to play in the NBA... but he never made it. The 2016 documentary "Manchild" details the highs and lows of his journey, and earlier this week Cotton's foundation Academy of Ideas hosted a screening in his hometown of San Pedro aboard the USS Iowa. Fellow South Bay native Jaime Maggio helped MC the event