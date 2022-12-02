Watch CBS News

Santa's Speedway opens in Irwindale

Right on time to bring in the Christmas season, the Irwindale Speedway unveiled their "Santa's Speedway" Christmas lights display, which will be open through New Year's Day. The track features a light show, sledding on real snow and more.
