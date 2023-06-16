Watch CBS News

Santa Susana Field Laboratory | Look At This!

In this episode of Look At This!, Desmond Shaw flies to the Santa Susana Field Lab. The old laboratory was supposed to be cleaned up years ago, but it's still nestled between the San Fernando and Simi Valleys.
