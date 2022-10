San Bernardino family seeking help with haunted house fundraiser for daughter with terminal illne Nicole Comstock reports from San Bernardino, where one family's pleas with city officials weren't enough as they were forced to move their annual haunted house -- in it's 10th year of operation -- away from their home. They use the funds to help cover the costs that insurance won't cover for their daughter Andrea, who has metachromatic leukodystrophy, a terminal illness.