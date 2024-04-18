Watch CBS News

Sammy Hagar’s Poolside Oasis opening in Las Vegas

Vegas Revealed hosts Sean McAllister and Dayna Roselli tell us what's happening in Las Vegas this week, including the last run of the “Beatles LOVE” show at The Mirage, Sammy Hagar’s Poolside Oasis and a wine tasting room opening at the Rio.
