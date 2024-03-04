Watch CBS News

RV cleanup operation underway In El Sereno

Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León is spearheading a cleanup operation in one El Sereno neighborhood, where dozens of RVs line residential streets, many of which are said to be leaking hazardous waste.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.