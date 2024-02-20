Watch CBS News

Riviera caddie inspired by music

Mark Lederman's passion for music is actually what fuels him on the golf course as he caddies upwards of 400 rounds of golf per year at The Riviera Country Club. Jill Painter Lopez caught up with him both holding the bag and his saxophone
