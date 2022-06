Rising gas prices, inflation creating challenges for nonprofits like Project Angel Food For decades, local nonprofit Project Angel Food has provided hot meals to people in need. But now, they're getting more clients and their delivery drivers aren't getting any breaks with rising gas prices. CBSLA Anchor Leslie Marin spoke with Project Angel Food's CEO Richard Ayoub about the challenges. If you want to make a contribution or donate money to Project Angel Food, go to www.angelfood.org.