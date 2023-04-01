Watch CBS News

Rhodes ready to rumble on biggest stage

Wrestlemania is upon us and Cody Rhodes is ready for his close-up as the son of a legendary WWE champ gets set to battle for the WWE Title against Roman Reigns. Chris Hayre sat down with him before the Main Event
